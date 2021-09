Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekaras has become the first brand ambassador in India for MAC Cosmetics.

Throughout a ‘long-term partnership’, Bhumi can be seen as the face of MAC’s key campaigns and collections in India, a statement said.

Says Bhumi, ‘being the first ever brand ambassador for MAC in India is a dream come true. As a teenager obsessed with the idea of beauty, for me to actually be able to own MAC products made me feel like I’ve really achieved something in life.’