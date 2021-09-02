Canon unveils new products

Chennai: Canon India, a digital imaging organisation, has announced a new range of products in the imagePRESS and imagePROGRAF series.

According to a press note, the newly launched imagePRESS C10010VP, imagePRESS C9010VP, imagePROGRAF TZ 5300 and imagePROGRAF TX 5410 are now available in markets across India.

“Built on a proven and reliable technology platform with enhanced automation and extensive media-handling capabilities, the new products sets new standards in productivity, application diversity and quality,” it added.