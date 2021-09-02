Coocaa introduces Coolita OS for TVs

Chennai: Coocaa, a provider of smart TVs’ R&D and content operating systems, has launched Coolita OS, the brand’s very first self-developed smart TV operating system (OS).

Initially available in select Southeast Asian markets including India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, the new OS, according to the company, is set to transform the smart TV experience, delivering a lighter, smoother, and more convenient user experience for today’s Internet-driven generation.

“We are excited to announce a new technology direction with the launch of our very own smart TV operating system,” said Raul Hua, general manager.