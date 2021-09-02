EPL partners with Colgate-Palmolive

Chennai: EPL Limited (formerly Known as Essel Propack Limited) has announced that it has partnered with Colgate-Palmolive India to produce ‘Recyclable Platina Toothpaste Tubes’ in India.

This first set of recyclable tubes is the starting point for converting to 100 per cent recyclable tubes for Colgate-Palmolive, it said.

Deepak Ganjoo, president, AMESA, EPL Limited, said, “We are proud partners to Colgate-Palmolive India for many decades and the relationship has enabled us to create path-breaking firsts which are visible via such first-ever conversions to recyclable tubes. Going ahead, we believe, sustainability is the cornerstone of packaging innovation and EPL is leading the pack globally on sustainable packaging.”