Chennai: Libas Consumer Products Ltd has informed the NSE that its board has announced bonus issue.

According to a statement, the company had earlier announced two bonus issues. NSE listed Libas Consumer Products said it has also signed an exclusive contract with Jaipur based, government of India enterprise, Hindustan Salts Ltd, a company that exclusively produces fresh rainwater salt in Sambhar lake in Rajasthan. The contract is for 50,000 MT, it added.