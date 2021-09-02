No service dog abandoned in Kabul: US

Washington: The Defence Department has rubbished media reports about the US military abandoning hundreds of contracted service dogs while exiting the war-ravaged Afghanistan after a 20-year-long war.

The Pentagon has said that it is not true the US forces did not evacuate all dogs that worked with the American agencies during operations in Afghanistan.

The Pentagon, while categorically denying that any service dog that had worked with the US military was left behind in the country, also acknowledged that a series of social media posts about the non-military evacuation of Kabul pets caused widespread confusion.

Major animal welfare groups have strongly condemned the US military for abandoning these contracted service dogs as they exited from the war-ravaged nation. ‘Veteran Sheepdogs of America’, a non-profit organisation, is now working to evacuate these poor animals from Afghanistan along with other groups.