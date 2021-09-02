PNB waives loan processing charges

Chennai: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has launched ‘Festival Bonanza Offer’ to enhance the availability and affordability of credit to customers.

Under the offer, the bank will waive all service charges/ processing fees and documentation charges on its retail products like Home Loans, Vehicle Loans, myProperty Loans, Personal Loans, Pension Loans and Gold Loans.

PNB said it now offers an attractive interest rate starting from 6.80 per cent on home loans and 7.15 per cent on car loans. The bank is also offering personal loans to the public from 8.95 per cent, which is one of the lowest in the industry.