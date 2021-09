Chennai: As part of the ongoing 10th Anniversary celebrations, Renault India has launched the ‘all-new’ KWID MY21.

“Staying true to its commitment to keep building on the indomitable success of KWID with breakthrough product innovations, the new MY21 Range further strengthens its value proposition and elevates customer’s trust in the product and brand,” a release said.

The Renault KWID MY21 Range is offered in 0.8L and 1.0L SCe powertrains in both manual and AMT options.