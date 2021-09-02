Smith joins Delhi squad in Dubai

Dubai: Australia batsman Steve Smith on Wednesday arrived in Dubai to join Delhi Capitals ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021. Smith will now undergo mandatory six-day hotel quarantine before joining practice sessions of the team.

Smith had given the limited-overs tours of West Indies and Bangladesh a miss due to a persistent left elbow injury, which had been troubling him for a year. Smith, who was troubled by the injury during the first half of IPL 2021, batted at number three in the Delhi line-up, replacing an injured Shreyas Iyer, who is fit for the second half of the IPL in UAE.

Smith, who was released by Rajasthan Royals after the 2020 season, was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crore in the IPL auctions in February this year. He scored 104 runs in five innings at an average of 26 and strike rate of 111.82 before the tournament was halted due to the COVID-19 second wave in India.

Delhi Capitals is ranked at top of the points table with 12 points from eight matches.