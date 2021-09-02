Stalin opposes Centre’s monetisation pipeline

Chennai: Registering his protest against the Union government’s National Monetisation Pipeline, Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin today said that the public properties should not be sold as it is against the welfare of the country.

He was speaking during a special attention calling motion brought in the Assembly against the alleged privatisation of public properties by Union government.

Stalin said, “Public properties help in the economic growth of the country and also provide job opportunities to MSMEs. We cannot expect profit from these public properties. They should not be leased or sold to private companies.”

“I have also expressed my opposition to such moves and wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

Earlier, Stalin announced that a memorial will be constructed for 21 persons who lost their lives during the social justice protests of 1987.

Making the announcement under the Rule 110 in the Tamilnadu Assembly today, Stalin said the memorial will be constructed at a cost of Rs four crore in Vilupuram.

He also said that one member from the family will be given government job after consultation. Stalin also recollected that Rs 3 lakh was already given to the family members of the martyrs. “Apart from this Rs 3,000 is being given as pension to the family members,” he added.

Stalin also said that he had promised for the construction of the memorial during the bypoll held in Vikravandi and is fulfilling it now.