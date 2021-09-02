Uber names new director

Chennai: Uber has named Abhilekh Kumar as the new director of business development for Uber’s India and South Asia business.

In his new role, Abhilekh will be responsible for identifying and growing commercial relationships that serve Uber customers better and expand the company’s footprint. His appointment is effective immediately.

While making the announcement, Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India South Asia, said, “we are delighted to see Abhilekh take on this new role. He has been with Uber since 2019, and has been a consistent advocate for safety of drivers and riders, driver wellbeing and rider experience.”