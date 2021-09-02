WhatsApp bans 3 mn Indian accounts

Washington: Facebook owned messaging platform WhatsApp has announced that it has banned over 3 million Indian accounts in the 46-day period from June 16 to July 31.

The company got 137 reports for account support, of which one was actioned, and 316 requests to ban accounts, the messaging giant said in its second compliance report under the new Information Technology Rules, 2021.

Indian accounts actioned through our prevention and detection methods, for violating the laws of India or WhatsApp`s Terms of Service and user-reports or grievances received, through 2 channels e-mail [email protected] regarding violations of WhatsApp`s terms of service, or questions about accounts on WhatsApp, published in the help center or, mails received by the India Grievance Officer via post, the company said in a statement.

All grievances received from users in India via the grievance mechanisms are evaluated and responded to.

Overall, more than 95 percent of such bans in India are due to the unauthorized use of automated or bulk messaging (`Spam`). These numbers have also increased significantly since 2019 because our systems have increased in sophistication, the firm said.