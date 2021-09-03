44 dead as flash floods hit New York area

New York: Flash flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida killed at least 44 people in the New York area overnight into Thursday, including several who perished in basements during the historic weather event officials blamed on climate change.

Record rainfall, which prompted an unprecedented flash flood emergency warning for New York City, turned streets into rivers and shut down subway services as water cascaded down platforms onto tracks.

I’m 50 years old and I’ve never seen that much rain ever, said Metodija Mihajlov whose basement of his Manhattan restaurant was flooded with three inches of water.

It was like living in the jungle, like tropical rain. Unbelievable. Everything is so strange this year, he told.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled at LaGuardia and JFK airports, as well as at Newark, where video showed a terminal inundated by rainwater.

We’re all in this together. The nation is ready to help, President Joe Biden said ahead of a trip Friday to the southern state of Louisiana, where Ida earlier destroyed buildings and left more than a million homes without power.