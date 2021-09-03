Covid cases go up in TN again

Chennai: Daily Covid-19 infections rose marginally in Tamilnadu as 1,562 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

The number of cases exceeded 200 in Coimbatore, while a few districts, including Thanjavur and Tiruppur, reported an increase in the daily tally.

After 1,684 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,478. The number of deaths registered was 20 and 1,60,523 samples were tested.

The rise could be attributed to increased testing in Tamilnadu. From an average 1.55 lakh samples per day this week, labs here tested around 1.60 lakh samples on Thursday.

For the second consecutive day, 20 covid patients died of Covid taking the cumulative toll to 34,961 — third highest in the country.