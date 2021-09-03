Decline in surgeries during Covid: Study

Chennai: A latest study has claimed that 74 per cent of healthcare facilities reported a decrease in surgical procedures and non-Covid diagnostic procedures amidst the pandemic as compared to normal times.

There was a decline seen in procedures for most modalities, barring Covid modality procedures like CT, X-Ray, Acute monitoring etc, said Covid Impact Assessment Survey by Wipro GE Healthcare.

The study also highlighted some of the key trends over the next few years one of which was the rapid increase in the adoption of digital technology within the next one year.

Sixty per cent of the respondents felt that there will be an increased focus on adoption of AI based solutions over the next three years.