Free health camp on spinal cord

Chennai: In line with Spinal Cord Injury Day which is observed globally every year on 5 September, Hamsa Brain and Spine Rehabilitation Centre, a unit of Kauvery Hospital Chennai, is organising a free health camp and Covid vaccination for those affected by spinal cord injuries.

According to a press note, the camp is organised to take care of the health and complications related to spinal cord injured people by offering them free Covid vaccination and free health checkups at the centre.

The health check will include consultation by rehab doctor, physiotherapist, cccupational therapist, psychologist, dietitian and nurses along with ultrasound of the kidney and blood tests where required, said a release, adding that people will also have access to a wide range of therapies on their visit.