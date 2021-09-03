How to prepare Chakki ke Sooley

Chennai: Making niche north Indian dishes is not as difficult as it is perceived to be, if one is to go by chef Anvir Singh from ITC Rajputana, Jaipur. For instance, he says, preparing Chakki ke Sooley, a favourite food in northern parts, is simple.

“Combine flour with turmeric powder and water to form a dough. Rest the dough for 2 to 3 hours. Put the dough in a conical strainer and wash under cold running water by mixing it upside down,” he says.

“After washing it for sometime, the starch should wash off and what remains in the strainer is gluten. On a tray, spread the gluten, and soak it in water. In a preheated oven, steam the gluten at 110 C for 40 to 50 minutes. When it cools down, remove the water and cut into pieces and keep aside,” he adds.