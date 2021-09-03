No politics in TN sans Tamil, Dravidam: Stalin

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today said that there will be no politics in Tamilnadu without using the terms ‘Tamil’ and ‘Dravidam’.

Speaking in the Assembly under Rule 110 today, Stalin said that Ayothidaasar Pandithar was instrumental in making these two words an identity in Tamilnadu politics.

Stalin announced that a memorial will be constructed for Ayothidaasar Pandithar at North Chennai on his 175th annual festival.

The Chief Minister further said that it was Ayothidaasar who wanted to register the term ‘Poorva Tamizhar’ during the census taken in the year 1881.

“He started the organisation ‘Dravida Mahajana Sabhai’. He started the ‘Oru Paisa Thamizhan’ magazine and continued to run it under the name ‘Thamizhan’. It is the path laid by him that Tamilnadu politics is following now,” Stalin said.

Meanwhile, Minister Thangam Thennarasu said that several rumours are being spread about the Sangam Literature lifestyle book and Dravidam compilation release.

“The tenth announcement of the Tamil Development Department has two main points. First one is that the Sangam literature will be divided into smaller editions and will be published for easier reading. Second one is that the editorials, stories, poems and essays and research articles that have been written by Dravidan movement in the past 150 years will be compiled and released as a separate book,” Thangam Thennarasu said and added that people should understand that these two are different announcements.