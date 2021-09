Coimbatore: A pastor and chairman of St Pauls College of Arts and Science in Coimbatore was arrested based on a complaint from the Hindu Munnani that he was trying to fan communal tension.

V David had allegedly released handouts regarding Vinayaka Chaturthi processions asking people to conduct a prayer yatra on the day of Vinayaka Chaturthi.

He has been arrested under various sections of the IPC and has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.