Stalin to write to Modi against monetisation plan

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has criticised the Central government’s National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) plan saying privatising or leasing out Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) would ‘not be good for the welfare of the country’.

He said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give up the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP).

“Profit-making alone is not the objective of PSUs,” he said in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday while replying to a special calling motion.

“Public sector undertakings are the assets of the people of this country, they serve as the taproots for the small and marginal industries,” he said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 23 August launched the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that includes the Centre’s four-year plan to monetise its brownfield infrastructure assets.