Sunny Leone’s Tamil movie titled OMG

Actress Sunny Leone makes her debut as heroine in Tamil industry with a horror-comedy movie with a historical backdrop. It has been titled Oh My Ghost (OMG).

Producer D Veera Sakthi, VAU Media Entertainment, says, ‘Usually, OMG is a catchphrase among everyone today, and it’s commonly used during conversations when something surprising hits. Significantly, our movie screenplay will endow the ‘Ghost’ element with shocking and amusing factors. Henceforth, we felt that this title OMG – Oh My Ghost will be an appropriate one. I can assure that audience will experience a different ghost movie, which will be far different from what they have watched so far.’

While Sunny Leone plays the lead, Satish and Darsha Gupta are the others in key roles. Mottai Rajendran, Ramesh Thilak, Arjunan, Thanga Durai, and few more prominent artists are a part of the star cast. Javed Riaz is the music director; Deepak D Menon is the cinematographer.

R Yuvan of Sindhanai Sei fame has written and directed the movie.