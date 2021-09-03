Varalaxmi plays lead in Tatvamasi

Writer Ramana Gopisetti is all set to debut as director with a intense action and thrilling drama that will feature Ishan of Rogue movie fame and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar playing the lead roles.

The film has been titled Tatvamasi. It’s a Sanskrit mantra from the Advaita tradition, typically translated as I am that. Tatvamasi is one of the four principle Mahavakyas from the ancient Hindu text, The Upanishads. It is used to refer to the unity of Atman (the individual self or soul) with Brahman (universal consciousness or the Absolute).

As the title suggests, Tatvamasi is going to be a larger-than-life film with a unique plot. The concept poster is as intriguing as the title. It is designed as Kundali (Horoscope) with blood marks on title logo.

Tatvamasi is a Pan India project to be made in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Veteran actor PrakashRaj and Harish Uthaman also play important roles.

Radhakrishna.Telu produces the movie under his RES Entertainment LLP. Sam CS composes tunes and background score, while Shyam K Naidu is the lensman. Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor. India’s leading stunt director Peter Hein master is zeroed in for the film, while Chandrabose pend lyrics.

The details of the other cast and crew will be revealed soon by makers.