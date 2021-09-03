Vijay Antony begins Pichaikkaran 2

Music director- actor Vijay Antony embarks on his directorial journey with ‘Pichaikkaran 2’. Music director- actor Vijay Antony embarks on his directorial journey with ‘Pichaikkaran 2’.

The movie was launched recently in the presence of his mentor S.A. Chandrashekhar, who introduced him as music director years ago. Radha Ravi, YG Mahendran, directors Sasi (Pichaikkaran), Pradeep Krishnamoorthy (Saithan), G Srinivasan (Annadurai), Ganeshaa (Thimiru Pudichavan), Naveen (Agni Siragugal), Ananda Krishnan (Kodiyil Oruvan) among others were present.

Pichaikkaran 2 is produced by Fatima Vijay Antony of Vijay Antony Film Corporation.