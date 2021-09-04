After raids, DVAC checks Velumani’s bank locker

Chennai: Sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) have carried out an inspection in a bank locker belonging to former Minister S P Velumani.

Sources said that the officials also enquired about the last time the locker was used. It may be noted that raids were conducted at the properties of Velumani and his associates in his native Coimbatore and other places in the State in August.

Velumani is considered as AIADMK’s strongman in the western region. DVAC sources said cases were registered against Velumani and 17 others for indulging in massive irregularities in award of several contracts for civil works by the Greater Chennai and Coimbatore Municipal Corporations u/s 120-B, 420, 409 of the IPC.

Cases were also registered against a firm close to the former Minister, on the basis of a complaint lodged by B Gangadhar, Superintendent of Police, based on the outcome of a preliminary inquiry conducted by the DVAC.