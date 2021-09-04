BiggBoss5 promo goes viral

The new logo of Bigg Boss5 Tamil was introduced by actor Kamal Haasan in the latest promo released Friday. The new logo of Bigg Boss5 Tamil was introduced by actor Kamal Haasan in the latest promo released Friday.

No sooner it was out, it started to go viral in social media. Kamal Haasan tweeted the nb ew promo and captioned it as Expect the Unexpected.

The season 5 is expected to begin this October.

Grand sets are being erected in EVP Studios. Recently Kamal Haasan had a photo shoot for Bigg Boss 5.

The names of those who will go inside the house will be known soon.

Bigg Boss 5 will be aired in Star Vijay.