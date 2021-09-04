Covid-19: India records 42,618 new cases and 330 deaths

New Delhi: With 42,618 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 3,29,45,907 today.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated this morning, the death toll climbed to 4,40,225 with 330 more people succumbing to the viral disease.

The number of active cases touched 4,05,681 following an increase for the third consecutive day, the Ministry said.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August last year, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on 4 May this year and three crore on 23 June.