Covid crisis and financial security

Chennai: The last 18 months have seen the world transform in ways that it otherwise takes decades to achieve. Reason: a deadly virus with the potential to wipe out millions of lives.

In fact, the deadly Covid-19 virus has already taken away the life of almost 45 Lakh people across the world and infected a total of 21 crore individuals. And India has not been a different story either.

A total of over 3.2 crore people have already been reported infected by the virus and the number is rising every day. Out of those, almost 4.4 lakh people have died, as per the official figures.

Of course, putting words to the loss of human life is an aspect the world hasn’t completely digested yet. However, good financial planning can surely help circumvent some risk, thereby allowing you to sleep in peace, irrespective of the uncertainty that surrounds us.

According to Sajja Praveen Chowdary, head – term life insurance, Policybazaar.com said, “a term insurance plan provides your family a huge financial coverage such as Rs 1 crore against premature death at a very small premium like Rs 500 per month. All that the policyholder has to do is pay a nominal premium at regular intervals.”