EC to hold crucial by-poll for Mamata on 30 September

New Delhi: A by-poll for the Bhabanipur Assembly seat in Bengal – the seat Mamata Banerjee will contest and must win to remain Chief Minister – will be held on 30 September, the Election Commission said today.

The polls will also be held in Samserganj and Jangipur of West Bengal and Pipli (Odisha) on the date. The counting of votes will be done on 3 October, the ECI said.

The last date of nomination will be 13 September, and candidates will be able to withdraw their names till 16 September.

Trinamool Congress claimed an emphatic victory in the April-May election, winning 213 of a total of 294 seats in the Bengal Assembly, but she lost her individual contest.