India witnesses steep rise in data consumption: Expert

Chennai: India has witnessed a steep rise in consumption of data from online platforms due to the stay-at-home guidelines set in place due to the pandemic, says Ravichandran Purushothaman, president, Danfoss Industries.

“The speed at which information is available from Google, YouTube searches and cloud services are at less than a second on the internet. These sources of information appear from large collection of servers called ‘Data Centers’. However, this is just the tip of the iceberg,” he says.

Future HVAC systems would rely highly on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to proactively predict failures and efficiency losses well in advance and start triggering corrective actions for the same, he adds, batting for sustainable HVAC solutions for data centers in India.