Indian electricity market touches new milestone

Chennai: The electricity market at the Indian Energy Exchange achieved a new milestone with a record all time high monthly volume of 9538 MU achieving 74 per cent YoY growth in August.

According to the power demand data published by the National Load Dispatch Center, the national peak demand in August at 196 GW saw an increase of 17 per cent YoY while the energy consumption at 129.51 BU also grew 17 per cent YoY.

On one hand, growth in the economic and industrial activities led to the increase in demand for power on the other hand the supply side constraints such as high cost of imported coal and LNG as well as lower wind power generation led to the increase in the electricity prices discovered on the exchange.