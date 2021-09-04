India’s medal hunt continues in Tokyo Paralympics

Tokyo: India took its medal tally to 15 at the Tokyo Paralympics as Manish Narwal and Singhraj finished 1-2 in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Shooting final on Saturday. While 19-year-old Manish won the Gold with a new Paralympics Record of 218.2, Singhraj won his 2nd medal at the Tokyo Paralympics — a Silver with 216.7.

In a tight battle on Saturday, 39-year-old Singhraj, who had won the 10m Air Pistol SH1 bronze earlier this week, piped ROC’s Sergey Malyshev who had to finish with a bronze. The 38-year-old Singhraj punched the air in delight after he confirmed his second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Manish Narwal, who holds the World Record in Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event, was at his consistent best as he overtook Malyshev, who was in the gold medal position until the 5th series of the elimination stage in the final on Saturday. Manish shot 10.8 and 10.5 in a series that vaulted him to the gold medal position.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra led the wishes for India’s para-shooter Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adana.

Taking to social media, Narendra Modi lauded Manish Narwal, highlighting that the shooting gold medal is a special moment in Indian sporting history.

“Glory from the Tokyo #Paralympics continues. Great accomplishment by the young and stupendously talented Manish Narwal. His winning the Gold Medal is a special moment for Indian sports. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the coming times. #Praise4Para.”

The outstanding Singhraj Adhana does it again! He wins yet another medal, this time in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event. India rejoices due to his feat. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for the future endeavours, Modi wrote.

Abhinav Bindra called the spectacular 1-2 finish stuff of dreams. Notably, India had finished the Tokyo Olympics campaign without a single medal in shooting. However, the para-shooters have won as many as 5 medals in Tokyo.