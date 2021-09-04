Odisha CM launches premium buses on inter-State routes

Chennai: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has dedicated 10 Volvo B8R 12-metre coaches to the State at an event in Bhubaneshwar.

According to a release, Volvo Buses India, a part of VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) had earlier delivered these buses to the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC).

“We look forward to deploying these premium buses on a range of long-haul inter-State routes

radiating from Odisha to adjacent States,” Diptesh Kumar Pattanayak, Chairman and Managing Director, OSRTC, said.