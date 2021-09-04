TN Civic polls: All-party meet on 6 September

Chennai: Tamilnadu State Election Commission has called for an all party meeting on 6 September to discuss conducting local body polls.

Sources said that a decision on conducting the pending civic polls in nine districts will be taken after holding discussion with the recognised parties.

Meanwhile, Minister for Municipal Administration K N Nehru has said that more time is needed to conduct the civic polls.

He said that efforts will be taken to ensure that the polls are conducted before December based on the verdict of the Court.

It may be noted that the political parties in Tamilnadu are preparing themselves for the civic polls, the first since the Assembly polls were held on 6 April and the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is espcially focussing on the western region, the only districts where it fared poorly in the Assembly elections.

TNCC president K S Alagiri has already said that the alliance with the DMK would continue in the ensuing local body polls in nine new districts. The AIADMK-BJP combine is also likely to continue for the civic polls.

In June, the Supreme Court gave the commission time till 15 September for conducting local body polls, including publication and notification of schedule.

Local body polls were conducted in Tamilnadu in 2019 leaving out nine new districts where delimitation had to be done. The tenure of the previous local body had ended in 2016.