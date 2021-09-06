Farmers vow to campaign against BJP in UP polls

Lucknow: Farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws held a mega meeting at Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, Sunday, where they reiterated their resolve to continue with the protest and campaign against the BJP in the coming State Assembly elections.

‘They (the Union government) said only a handful of farmers are protesting. Let them see how few are protesting. Let us raise our voices so it reaches the ears of those sitting in parliament,’ speakers said.

Organisers described the rally as the biggest protest since their movement began last November.

The Indian government says the laws, which loosen rules around how farmers can sell their produce, will give farmers more freedom.