Freedom drive flagged off

Chennai: Mahindra XUV700 – Freedom Drive was flagged off by Hari, Regional Head, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. in the presence of Pankaj Kankaria, Managing Director, MM Motors, Mr. Sonam Khanna, Regional Customer Care Manager, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. along with the senior members from various walks of life.

The main objective of this Freedom Drive is to create awareness among the mass / car enthusiasts mass in the city about the new variants and top features of the brand. Due to the overwhelming positive response from the customers plus loads of enquiry online, we are organising this convoy of 30 from Chennai that will travel across three cities (Vellore, Salem & Coimbatore. The new Mahindra XUV700 will have pit stops at iconic landmarks in every city where one can see the vehicle in its glory merged with the unique canvas each city offers.

The XUV700 will come in variants that include diesel and gasoline, manual and automatic options and with 5 and 7-Seater capacity. It will also be available in an optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) spec. Further pricing and booking details will be announced soon.