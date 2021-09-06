India posts 38,948 fresh Covid cases

New Delhi: India today reported 38,948 new Covid-19 cases, which is the lowest daily count in a week. With this, the country’s overall Covid tally has jumped to 3.30 crore according to the Union Health Ministry’s data. On 31 August, India had reported 30,941 new cases.

Out of the total new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, Kerala logged in 26,701 cases.

At least 43,903 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate of 2.58 per cent is below the 3 per cent mark for the last 73 days.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke with healthcare workers in Himachal Pradesh through video conferencing. Himachal Pradesh has successfully covered its entire eligible population with the first dose of Covid vaccination, the Prime Minister’s Office had said.