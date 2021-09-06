Ravi Shastri tests COVID-19 positive

London: India head coach Ravi Shastri has been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure after his lateral flow test returned positive on Saturday evening.

Three other members of the support staff – bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel are also put into isolation.

However, the BCCI confirmed that only Shastri’s test returned positive while others tested negative.

‘The BCCI Medical Team has isolated Mr Ravi Shastri, Head Coach, Mr B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Mr R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach and Mr Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive’.

They have undergone RT-PCR testing and shall remain in the team hotel and not travel with Team India until confirmation from the medical team.

The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests – one Saturday night and another Sunday morning. The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval, an official release from the cricket board stated.

Shastri was seen applauding Rohit Sharma on Day 3 of the ongoing Test at The Oval after the Indian opener completed his first overseas ton, helping his side gain a formidable position in the contest.