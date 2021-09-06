SC slams Centre, says ‘testing our patience’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today rapped the Union government over a large number of vacancies in tribunals, or quasi-judicial bodies, across the country.

Chief Justice NV Ramana said, ‘we feel the government has no respect for this court’ and warned ‘you (the government) are testing our patience’.

The apex court issued a notice to the government, giving it a week to make the appointments. Further hearings on this matter will be on 13 September.

‘We are upset… but we don’t want confrontation with the government,’ the Chief Justice said. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, replied: ‘Government doesn’t want confrontation either’.

Justice Ramana said the court is ‘extremely upset’ with the situation. He however pointed out that the court was happy with the government for clearing appointment of judges to the apex court.

The bench said the government-appointed 9 SC judges within 7 days of recommendations reaching it. ‘Why is it taking one and half years to appoint tribunal members and chairpersons,’ it asked.

‘We do not want confrontation with the government but we will be left with no option but to either close down the tribunals or take over the appointments and initiate contempt if the government does not implement the recommendations,’ it said.

‘You are emasculating these Tribunals by not appointing members. Many Tribunals are on the verge of closing down’, Justice Rao said.

‘We have only three options. One, we stay the legislation. Two, we close down the Tribunals and give the powers to the High Court. Three, we ourselves make the appointments,’ the CJI said.