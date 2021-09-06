SC turns down plea for postponing NEET

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today refused to defer the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG examination, scheduled for 12 September.

The court has dismissed the plea of a batch of students who contended that the entrance exam will be clashing with other exams saying that ‘Over 16 lakh students take NEET. It can’t be deferred on a plea of few students.’

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said if students want to appear in multiple exams, then they need to prioritise and make a choice as there may never be a situation where everyone is satisfied with the date of exams.

‘We will not entertain this petition. We do not want uncertainty. Let the exam continue,’ the bench comprising Justice Hrishikesh Roy, and Justice CT Ravikumar added.

The apex court said however that the petitioners will be at liberty to make a representation before the competent authorities on the issue and the same may be decided at the earliest in accordance with the law.