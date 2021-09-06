Srikanth, Srishti Dangae in a suspense thriller

Actor Srikanth and Srishti Dangae are coming together fora suspense thriller being directed by Mani Bharathy. Actor Srikanth and Srishti Dangae are coming together fora suspense thriller being directed by Mani Bharathy.

Produced by V Vijayakumar for Srindi Productions, the movie also has John Vijay, Black Pandi, Devipriya among others in the cast.

Manibharathy, who helmed Vethuvettu before, ‘Srikanth plays a techie. He embarks on strip with his friends to Ooty. A murder happens. It changes the course of their lives. Srikath ans Srishti Dangae have given their best. We shoot in extremely difficult conditions in Ooty’.