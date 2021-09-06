Srikanth, Srishti Dangae in a suspense thriller

Actor Srikanth and Srishti Dangae are coming together fora suspense thriller being directed by Mani Bharathy.
Produced by V Vijayakumar for Srindi Productions, the movie also has John Vijay, Black Pandi, Devipriya among others in the cast.
Manibharathy, who helmed Vethuvettu before, ‘Srikanth plays a techie. He embarks on strip with his friends to Ooty. A murder happens. It changes the course of their lives. Srikath ans Srishti Dangae have given their best. We shoot in extremely difficult conditions in Ooty’.
Camera is by K Gokul, Editing by JP, music is by Taj Noor and lyrics are by Pazhani Bharathi.