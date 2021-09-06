WhatsApp working on a new chat design

Washington: WhatsApp for iOS devices appears to be all set for a major design change. The Facebook-owned social media platform is reportedly testing chat bubbles for Apple iPhone and iPads. Washington: WhatsApp for iOS devices appears to be all set for a major design change. The Facebook-owned social media platform is reportedly testing chat bubbles for Apple iPhone and iPads.

Reports have previously suggested that Apple was already testing the new design for Android devices. The beta version of the Android app is already sporting the new design. This suggests that WhatsApp may soon launch the chat bubbles for the beta version of the messaging platform.

WABetaInfo, an online portal that tracks new developments related to WhatsApp, reported that the WhatsApp beta version 2.21.13.2 has already received the new design. Beta testers of Android devices are already testing the new design while iOS users are now also receiving the new update, the site reported.

Users can see the new change in how the size of the chat bubbles has increased in the beta version of the app. The increase in size makes bubbles much more readable than they were in the previous versions of the app.

WhatsApp Web is also set to get a new update, which would be similar to how you react on Facebook Messenger and Instagram-like Message reactions feature. WABetaInfo stated that the app is currently working on this WhatsApp Web feature both for Android and iOS. The WhatsApp Web message reactions feature is currently under development.

Meanwhile, a security firm has revealed a WhatsApp image filter bug that has harmed users. However, WhatsApp has fixed the security flaw. This bug allowed hackers to access personal information.

According to CheckPoint Research, WhatsApp has fixed an “out of bounds, read-write vulnerability” that might have allowed a hacker to read sensitive details from WhatsApp memory. This flaw took help from WhatsApp image filters to send a maliciously crafted image that would create a bad impact on the users’ devices and in turn allowing the cybercriminals to get access to personal accounts and read information from WhatsApp’s memory.

Researchers Dikla Barda & Gal Elbaz from the security firm revealed that when a user applied a WhatsApp filter to the image, the hacker using this opportunity gets access to WhatsApp memory which can have important data.