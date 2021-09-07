CavinKare ventures into animal care

Chennai: Marking a venture in veterinary care, Sanchu Animal Hospital has opened its third facility in Anna Nagar, Chennai.

Sanchu Animal Hospital owned by the FMCG Conglomerate, CavinKare is “an all-encompassing care unit for animals with state-of-the-art emergency and compassionate care combined with expert doctors, modern facilities, and new-age services,” said a statement.

It added that Sanchu Animal Hospital is projected to expand across the country, bolstering veterinary health standards along with it.