Education should be equitable: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said education should not only be inclusive but also be equitable as he launched multiple key initiatives in the education sector during his inaugural address of ‘Shikshak Parv’.

Addressing the inaugural conclave of the ‘Shikshak Parv’ through video-conferencing, he expressed confidence that these measures will not only make our education system globally competitive but also make the youth future-ready.

He urged players at Olympics, Paralympics to inspire youngsters. “I urged them to visit at least 75 schools each during ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’,” Modi said.

He added: “Our teachers do not consider their work as a mere profession, teaching for them is a human feeling, a sacred moral duty. That is why, we do not have a professional relationship between the teacher and the children, but a family relationship. And this relationship, this relationship is for the whole life.”