Journos Welfare Board to be formed: TN Minister

Chennai: Tamilnadu Information and Publicity Minister M P Swaminathan today announced that a welfare board for journalists will be formed by the government.

Making a slew of announcements during his reply to the discussion on demand for grants for his department, he also said that the solatium which was given to journalists who lost their lives on duty will be increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

The assistance is being given to the families of Editors, Assistant Editors, Reporters, Photographers and Proof Readers from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

“Financial assistance will be provided to young journalists who are willing to do higher studies. ‘Kalaignar Ezhudhukol Award’ will be awarded to journalists who contribute to the upliftment of the downtrodden. The award will constitute of a certificate and Rs five lakh cash,” he said.

The Minister added: “A social media section will be opened for people to know about the achievements of the government.”

Swaminathan also announced that a statue will be erected for Marudhu brothers at Gandhi Mandapam in Guindy.

The Minister also said that a statue of former President APJ Abdul Kalam will be erected at Anna University.

He also said that a statue of freedom fighter Anjalai Ammal will be placed in Cuddalore and a statue for Rabindranath Tagore will be erected at Queen Marys College.

Recalling Chief Minister M K Stalin’s recent annnouncement categorising working journalists as frontline workers during the pandemic, Saminathan also said that special State and district level training will be given to journalists to upgrade their language and techonological skills.