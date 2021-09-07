Stalin explains why rules on Ganesh Chathurthi fete

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today said that restrictions are implemented on Vinayaga Chathurthi celebrations at public places just to ensure that there is no coronavirus outbreak just like how it happened during Onam and Bakrid in Kerala.

Responding to a question raised by BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran, Stalin said that the Union government has asked the States to take necessary measures to curb Covid-19 spread. “These rules are implemented to safeguard people from coronavirus,” he said.

Earlier, Nainar Nagendran requested the government to lift the restrictions on Vinayagar Chathurthi celebrations.

Clarifying that the celebrations were banned only in public, Mr Stalin said people were allowed to celebrate the festival individually at their homes.

“Individuals will be permitted to worship by placing Vinayaka idols in their homes and they will also be permitted to immerse the idols individually in waterbodies,” the Chief Minister said.

Stalin also said apart from the already announced Rs 5,000, an additional relief of Rs 5,000 per head will be provided to 3,000 artisans who are involved in the making of Lord Ganesha idols.