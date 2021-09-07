Stalin’s boost to govt employees, DA hike from 1 January

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today announced that all cases filed against government staff for staging various protests will be cancelled.

Making a string of announcements under Rule 110 in the Assembly today, he said that the action initiated against teachers during protests will also be stopped.

“The days during which the teachers carried out protests and were suspended will be considered as working days,” he added.

He further said that the retirement age of the mid-day meal employees will be increased from 58 to 60. Stalin also said that the vacant positions in schools will be filled at the earliest.

The Chief Minister added that the dearness allowances for government staff will be increased with effect from 1 January 2022. It may be noted that during the budget it was announced that the DA will be increased from April 2022. However it has now been preponed by three months.

“Despite the financial crunch, the DA will be increased. More than 16 lakh government employees and pensioners will benefit by this. New guidelines will be framed to resolve the issues in appointing heirs of government employees who lost their lives while on duty on a compassionate basis,” he said.

He further said that the existing method of suspending government officials on the last day of their retirement will be stopped.

The first budget of the newly formed DMK government was tabled in the State Assembly on 13 August.

The Budget was presented by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarjan. Following this, Agriculture Minister MRK Paneerselvam tabled the Agriculture Budget on 14 August. Now the discussions on demands for grants of various departments are taking place and are scheduled to go on till 21 September. This is the first ever paperless budget session to take place in the Tamilnadu Assembly.