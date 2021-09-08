Arjun to share screen with Aishwarya Rajesh

Arjun is known for his high-octane crime investigation thrillers. He will playing part of a crime investigation thriller that has Aishwarya Rajesh in a meaty role.

Dinesh Lakshmanan has written and directed this film, and GS Arts G. Arul Kumar is producing it.

Producer G Arul Kumar, GS Arts, says, ‘It’s a Crime-Thriller Investigation story, and Action King Arjun sir appears as the investigation officer. It’s a female-centric movie set around the premise of autistic children. Aishwarya Rajesh plays the female lead role in this movie, and her characterization has substantial prominence. When director Dinesh Lakshmanan narrated the script, I completely enjoyed and found myself engaged as an audience, and strongly felt that the audience in theaters will have a fresh experience. Although Arjun sir has been a part of movies belonging to such genres, this will be unique and different.’

Saravanan Abhimanyu is the cinematographer, Bharath Aaseevagan is the music director, Lawrence Kishore is the editor, Arun Shankar Durai is the art director and Vicky is the stunt master. Praveen Raja, Prankster Rahul, Abhirami Venkatachalam among others form part of the cast.