London: Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler and left-arm spinner Jack Leach on Tuesday returned to the England squad for the fifth and final Test against India as the host gears up to save the series.

Buttler had missed the fourth Test due to the birth of his second child. India leads the series 2-1 after a famous win at The Oval on Monday.

“Batsman Sam Billings, who was included in the fourth Test squad, has returned to Kent,” the ECB said in a statement.

England, which has not lost a Test series to India at home since 2007, is under pressure to save the five-match rubber.

There is a good chance that pacer Mark Wood will return to the playing eleven in place of James Anderson, who could be rested after featuring in four games.

He’s (Wood) certainly someone who comes back into contention. We have got some aching bodies, I’m not going to deny that, so we obviously have to keep an eye on that.

He could come back and if he does, he will obviously add that pace for us. If the pitch is abrasive as it usually is at Old Trafford there should be reverse swing. He’s certainly back in contention, said head coach Chris Silverwood.

Ben Stokes looks likely to miss England’s Twenty20 World Cup campaign, with head coach Chris Silverwood insisting the all-rounder’s personal well-being remains the top priority.

The 30-year-old is currently taking an indefinite leave of absence from cricket to prioritise his mental health and recover from a finger injury and has not taken the field since July.

The International Cricket Council needs squads to be submitted by Friday and it seems highly unlikely that Stokes will make the list of 15.

England are planning to name three standby players and he may not even be named on that list.