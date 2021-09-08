Crucial and latest Covid figures of TN

Chennai: Though the State reported a drop in new Covid-19 cases with the health department recording 1,544 cases on Tuesday against 1,556 on Monday, Chennai and 15 other districts reported a marginal increase in new cases.

After 1,576 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,205. Around 19 deaths were reported and 1,55,609 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 194 (169) while Coimbatore reported 217 (206) new cases. Kallakurichi (47), Erode (115), Mayiladuthurai (33) and Sivaganga also saw a double digit increase in cases between Monday and Tuesday. Thanjavur recorded the steepest fall in new cases with infections almost halving from 104 on Monday to 53 on Tuesday.