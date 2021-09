Chennai: India’s young and cool cricketers – Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar – have come together for a new campaign by Britannia Bourbon.

The TVC featuring the trio who are known to be friends on and off the field, is a

story that every friends’ gang can relate to.

Vinay Subramanyam, VP Marketing, Britannia Industries said, ‘We are really excited to introduce Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer and

Deepak Chahar as the new gang of friends.’